SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a church in downtown Sacramento on Saturday.
At around 7:30 a.m., crews responded to a fire at the Chinese Gospel Mission on 15th Street.READ MORE: Stockton Couple Identified As Major Drug Suppliers In Amador County, Sheriff Says
Fire officials say the fire started on the outside of the building then moved into the attic. The fire did not spread to any other buildings.READ MORE: California's Troubled Background Check System Delays Elder Care Hiring
Firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour before it was finally put out.MORE NEWS: WATCH: Girl Challenges Pittsburgh Police Officer And Former Pitt Football Player To Race
No injuries were reported.