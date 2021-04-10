COMING BACK:See how the Sacramento region is emerging from the pandemic
By CBS13 Staff

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a church in downtown Sacramento on Saturday.

At around 7:30 a.m., crews responded to a fire at the Chinese Gospel Mission on 15th Street.

Fire officials say the fire started on the outside of the building then moved into the attic. The fire did not spread to any other buildings.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour before it was finally put out.

No injuries were reported.