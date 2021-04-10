SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento nonprofit is helping Muslim families prepare for the observance of Ramadan, which starts Monday at sunset.
The nonprofit Al-Misbaah says during a public health emergency like the COVID-19 outbreak, people living in poverty and at-risk families are affected disproportionately.
The group’s services have become even more critical.
"Today, in preparation of the holy month of Ramadan, where all Muslims fast from all around the world," Imran Abedrabbo said. " We're giving out food boxes, hygiene boxes, a box of dates, so it can feed a whole family for an entire month."
The group plans to distribute those packages to more than 2,500 families.
Al-Misbaah has been serving the most vulnerable members of the Greater Sacramento community for 10 years.
Hundreds of families in Sacramento County receive aid from the group, and its services have expanded to Turlock and Modesto.