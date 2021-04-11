COMING BACK:See how the Sacramento region is emerging from the pandemic
By CBS13 Staff
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near Skelton Way and Tamoshanter Way Sunday afternoon.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting was reported at around 2:30 p.m.

Officers located the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect fled before officers’ arrival. A suspect description was not available.

This is a developing story.