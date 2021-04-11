SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near Skelton Way and Tamoshanter Way Sunday afternoon.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting was reported at around 2:30 p.m.READ MORE: Placer County Expands Vaccine Eligibility To 16 And Older As Thousands Of Appointments Remain Open
Officers located the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Police: Woman Found Dead On American River Bike Trail, Likely Assaulted
Police said the suspect fled before officers’ arrival. A suspect description was not available.MORE NEWS: 'Positivity, Acceptance And Love': Lodi Announces Location Of City's First-Ever Pride Festival
This is a developing story.