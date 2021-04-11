COMING BACK:See how the Sacramento region is emerging from the pandemic
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    03:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs

Sacramento Zoo
Help Feed the Animals

Animal Food (Browse) Donation

READ MORE: 'Positivity, Acceptance And Love': Lodi Announces Location Of City's First-Ever Pride Festival

Ultimate Baller
Top Golf
Text “BALLER” to the number 68633, or online at topgolf.com/winayear.
The sweepstakes with run throughout the month of April (April 1-30)

Self Care Sundays
Every Other Sunday
@selfcaresundays_sac. | @esthersparksac

Stockton Estate Sale
Address- 3142 Dartmouth Ct
Stockton, CA 95209
http://www.norcaleststesales.com
916-482-7888

READ MORE: Fans Back In Stands At All American Speedway In Roseville

Jaden’s Homeless Project
Brand New Supplies can be sent to Jaden at 1212 Prahser Ave. Stockton

Refurbished & Relived
Following our INSTAGRAM @refurbished_relived
209-602-1805

The Cupcake Lady
The location varies day-to-day, but they are always in Modesto on weekends at Oak Valley Community Bank on McHenry Ave. from 11-12 and on Sisk rd. near the target parking lot from 1-3 pm
(209) 417-0042
Instagram: @thecupcakelady209 Facebook: The Cupcake Lady Email: thecupcakelady209@gmail.com

Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
http://www.Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

MORE NEWS: 1 Injured In Highway 50 Crash That Caused Major Backups In Sacramento

 