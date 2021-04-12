COMING BACK:See how the Sacramento region is emerging from the pandemic
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News, South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in south Sacramento on Monday.

The shooting happened near Dewey Boulevard and Iowa Avenue.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating a shooting, but no other information about the incident has been released at this point.

A heavy law enforcement presence remains. People are being asked to avoid the immediate area for the time being.

Updates to follow.