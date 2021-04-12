SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in south Sacramento on Monday.
The shooting happened near Dewey Boulevard and Iowa Avenue.
Heavy police presence at Dewey Blvd & Iowa Ave in south Sacramento for a shooting. PIO enroute. Please avoid the area.
— Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) April 12, 2021
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating a shooting, but no other information about the incident has been released at this point.
A heavy law enforcement presence remains. People are being asked to avoid the immediate area for the time being.
Updates to follow.