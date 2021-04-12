LINCOLN (CBS13) — Two Sacramento residents have been arrested after allegedly shoplifting hundreds of dollars worth of power tools from a Lincoln store over the weekend.
Lincoln police say, late Sunday morning, officers were alerted about a pair of suspects who had just shoplifted from a Home Depot. About $470 worth of power tools were taken, police say.
Officers later spotted the suspects heading southbound on Highway 65 near Twelve Bridges Drive.
The pair was soon pulled over and identified as 30-year-old Larry Branch and 27-year-old Lynisha Johnson. After a Home Depot employee positively identified the pair – and after officers recovered the stolen items from the car – the pair were arrested.
Branch also had a warrant out for his arrest from a robbery incident in Davis, police say.
Both suspects are now facing charges of petty theft and conspiracy. Johnson is also facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. They have been booked into South Placer Jail.