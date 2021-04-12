COMING BACK:See how the Sacramento region is emerging from the pandemic
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Many students across the greater Sacramento region are returning to the classroom full-time on Monday.

Natomas Unified is one of those districts – and its return comes just two days after two days of settlement talks between the district and teachers.

As part of the agreement, all Natomas Unified elementary schools will end 15 minutes earlier and one recess will be 10 minutes longer to allow more safe and fun play.

Natomas Unified teachers will also get a one-time $1,000 stipend.

Families can choose between in-person instruction and distance learning.

As of Monday morning, Natomas Unified says about half of its students are opting to return to the classroom.

Turlock, Lodi and Dry Creek will also have students on campus five days a week starting Monday. Washington Unified in West Sacramento is also starting in-person classes four days a week.