ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A woman who allegedly had stolen mail from more than a dozen people was arrested in Roseville over the weekend thanks to an observant neighbor, police say.
Roseville police say, on Saturday, a resident along Folsom Road was looking over their surveillance video when they noticed a theft that had just happened.
The resident was able to confront the suspect as she was allegedly going through some unlocked cars in the neighborhood. The suspect told the resident that she was some sort of government official who was inspecting cars for face masks. She even allegedly held up a wallet that had a picture of a badge.
Of course, the resident was unconvinced and instead called police. Officers quickly got to the scene and stopped the suspect. She was soon identified as 41-year-old Tiffany Watson – a woman with several outstanding warrants for her arrest.
Officers searched Watson and found her to be in possession of mail stolen from at least 25 different people.
Watson was arrested and is now facing charges of identity theft, mail theft, impersonating an officer, false identification, misappropriation of found property, and the multiple warrants. She has been booked into South Placer Jail while the stolen mail was returned to the Post Office.