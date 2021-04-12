COMING BACK:See how the Sacramento region is emerging from the pandemic
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Around The Nation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sylvester Stallone’s publicist is shooting down reports that the actor has joined Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Sylvester Stallone had become a member of President Donald Trump’s private club in Palm Beach. Stallone’s publicist Michelle Bega made the following statement about the recent reports.

READ MORE: USA Track & Field Junior Olympic Championships Returning To Sacramento In 2022

“Contrary to media reports and rumors, Sylvester Stallone is officially not a member of the Mar-a-Lago Club,” Michelle Bega said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. “He did not join the organization, he did not pay initiation dues.”

READ MORE: 'Plus-Up' Stimulus Checks Going Out To Those Who Were Underpaid

According to Bega, Stallone just attended an event at Mar-a-Lago and that was mistaken as him becoming a member at the private club.

MORE NEWS: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live

Stallone has also been in the news this month because it was just announced that he won’t be in “Creed III.” The film is set to hit theaters next Thanksgiving.