DAVIS (CBS13) — It’s not just COVID-19 canceling high school football games in Northern California.
On Tuesday, Davis High School confirmed that they wouldn't be able to play their final game of the truncated year due to too many players being injured.
The district says Davis High’s varsity team was down to just 17 total players. With even some of those healthy players also having minor injuries, the district says the decision was made to cancel Saturday’s scheduled match against Jesuit.
"Due to player safety we have made the decision not to play our final game," Athletic Director Jeff Lorenson said in a statement.
COVID-19 delayed the start of high school football season into late winter, leaving some teams with fewer players.
Many teams have also seen their games canceled or rescheduled due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Davis High only had 20 healthy athletes for its last game against Cosumnes Oaks this past weekend.
It’s unclear if Jesuit will find another team in place of Davis on Saturday.