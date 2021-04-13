ARROYO GRANDE (CBS13/AP) — The latest on a “major” development in Kristin Smart disappearance:

11:12 a.m.

The “prime suspect” in the 25-year-old disappearance of a California college student was taken into custody Tuesday and the San Luis Obispo sheriff planned to announce “major developments” in the case.

Paul Flores, 44, who was the last person seen with Kristin Smart before she vanished in 1996, was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area. His father, Ruben Flores, 80, was arrested as an accessory at his Arroyo Grande home, where sheriff’s investigators conducted another search.

Defense attorney Robert Sanger confirmed that Paul Flores was arrested in the Smart case, though no details were immediately available on the charges he faces. His father was booked on suspicion of accessory after a felony, according to jail records.

Smart’s mother did not return a phone message left for comment but a family spokesman said they would issue a statement later in the day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

8:13 a.m.

Authorities are set to talk about “major developments” in the 25-year mystery of the disappearance of California college student and Stockton native Kristin Smart.

Tuesday’s scheduled press conference comes after a flurry of new searches done in connection to the case.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson will be discussing major developments in the investigation into the disappearance of Kristin Smart. pic.twitter.com/pNak3BCLJq — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) April 13, 2021

The 19-year-old Smart vanished in May 1996 while on her way back to a dorm at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo after a party. She was last seen with fellow study Paul Flores.

Back in March, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had served a search warrant at the home of Ruben Flores. His son Paul has long been under investigation in connection to Smart’s disappearance, but has never been arrested or charged.

March’s search involved the use of cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar, the sheriff’s office said.

Search warrants were also served to Paul Flores’ home in the San Pedro district of Los Angeles last year, as well as several other locations in California and Washington state. A dig was also done back in 2016 at the Cal Poly campus.

Detectives have released few details so far on whether the searches yielded any results.

Tuesday’s press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. It will be streamed live on CBS13.com.