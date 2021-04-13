ARROYO GRANDE (CBS13) — Authorities are set to talk about “major developments” in the 25-year mystery of the disappearance of California college student and Stockton native Kristin Smart.
Tuesday's scheduled press conference comes after a flurry of new searches done in connection to the case.
Sheriff Ian Parkinson will be discussing major developments in the investigation into the disappearance of Kristin Smart. pic.twitter.com/pNak3BCLJq
— SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) April 13, 2021
Back in March, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced that they had served a search warrant at the home of the father of former student Paul Flores – a man who has long been under investigation in connection to Smart's disappearance, but has never been arrested or charged.
The 19-year-old Smart vanished in May 1996 while on her way back to a dorm at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo after a party. She was last seen with Flores.
March’s search involved the sue of cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar, the sheriff’s office said.
Search warrants were also served to Flores’ home in the San Pedro district of Los Angeles last year, as well as several other locations in California and Washington state. A dig was also done back in 2016 at the Cal Poly campus.
Detectives have released few details on so far on whether the searches yielded any results.
Tuesday’s press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. It will be streamed live on CBS13.com.