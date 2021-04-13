10:37 p.m. – The protesters started to disburse. Police say they are aware of incidents of vandalism during the demonstrations and investigators will be following up.

10:11 p.m. – Police are calling the march an unlawful assembly and say if protesters don’t disburse they will be arrested.

Police in an SUV made this announcement over a loudspeaker:

“We declare this to be an unlawful assembly. In the name of the people of the state of California, for all those assembled at this location, disburse immediately. Those who remain main be arrested.”

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Protesters marched through downtown Sacramento Tuesday night, speaking out against the killing of Daunte Wright.

A crowd of protesters gathered at Cesar Chavez Park before walking through the streets.

Police say that protesters moved objects into their path to prevent them from following. There are reports of vandalism to a bus stop and some people have reportedly taken poles from a construction site.

Officers are monitoring the protesters on bicycles, in patrol cars, and in unmarked vehicles.

Road closures are in effect and there may be traffic delays as the march progresses, police say.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop on Sunday. The city’s police chief said the officer, identified as Kim Potter, meant to use her Taser on Wright but accidentally shot him.

The shooting happened just miles from where George Floyd died in police custody. The shooting has sparked protests across the country.

On Tuesday, Potter said she would resign from the police department, effective immediately. Similarly, the chief of the city’s police department also tendered his resignation, according to the city’s mayor.

Potter, a 26-year veteran, sent a one-paragraph letter of resignation to Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot and other city officials Tuesday. It read: