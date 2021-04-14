WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three more Alternate Site scrimmages between the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics have been scheduled at Sutter Health Park.
According to the River Cats, the April 16, 19 and 30 games that were scheduled to take place at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton have instead been relocated to West Sacramento.
The scrimmages will whet the appetite of local baseball fans before the River Cats season starts.
A scrimmage that was already scheduled for Saturday is sold out. The new dates all still have tickets available.
Capacity at the park will still be limited, and fans will need to buy tickets online and wear face coverings once at Sutter Health Park.
The River Cats season will kick off on May 6, but that series will be on the road. They will return to Sutter Health Park for the home opener on May 20 against the Reno Aces.