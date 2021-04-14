SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers seized a large stash of methamphetamine and fentanyl tablets in a traffic stop, California Highway Patrol says.
CHP-Valley Division said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that an officer recently pulled over a speeding suspect. During the stop, however, the officer reportedly noted several undisclosed factors that led him to suspect the people inside were involved in some sort of illicit activity.
K9 Apis was soon helping to sniff out the car – eventually giving a positive alert about smelling drugs, officers say.
A search of the car uncovered a large stash of drugs: about 81 pounds of meth and 11 pounds of fentanyl tablets.
The two people who were inside the car have since been arrested on several drug charges. Their names have not been released at this point.
Exactly where the stop took place within CHP-Valley Division’s area was not disclosed.