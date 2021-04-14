STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Despite the unsettling visual, officers say a car found in a canal near Modesto turned out to be abandoned.
California Highway Patrol says, around 7 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the canal near McHenry Avenue and Crawford Road. The incident was originally reported as an injury collision, CHP says, but officers quickly found an SUV in a canal.
The SUV turned out to be unoccupied. Officers are unsure how the vehicle ended up driving into the canal.
Officers note that the SUV had not been reported stolen.
CHP says they eventually got the SUV out of the canal with the help of a local tow company and are now looking for the owner.