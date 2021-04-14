SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With the topic of police reform back on the national stage, on Tuesday, Sacramento announced the hiring of its first inspector general, who is tasked with investigating use-of-force incidents within the police department.

After George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody, cities across the country lit up in protest.

“We have to stand in solidarity with everybody as a whole throughout the nation,” said Leia Schenk, Founder, EMPACT.

Sacramento was no exception, taking to the streets and pushing its own city council to unveil a slate of new police reforms to improve the police department.

“Make the changes we need in this community in order for us to stay safe,” said Schenk.

The reforms included a brand new inspector general position.

“I have a long career of being impartial. I take that very seriously,” said Dwight White, Inspector General, City of Sacramento.

White will now be responsible for investigating use-of-force incidents within the department.

“I think it’s extremely important to have an independent person look into a use-of-force police officer-involved shooting. It’s obviously a hot-button issue last year as it looks like this year,” he said.

White held a similar position in Chicago and says transparency is the key to its success.

“I feel like there’s not really good communications line between the family and the government,” he said. “It’s important to have some way that police and community members can talk in an open public forum.”

The city of Sacramento is familiar with high-profile use of force incidents.

“We don’t want anyone to be a part of this club. This is a club no one wants to be a part of,” said Stevante Clark, Stephon Clark’s brother.

Back in 2018 Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers. His brother Stevante says he has high expectations for the inspector general, a position he wishes existed before his brother died.

“If he’s not coming with actionable items on not only preventing Stephon from ever happening again but…obtaining justice for Stephon Clark then I believe it will be a pointless meeting,” said Stevante.

White will only be focusing on incidents moving forward.