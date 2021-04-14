TRUCKEE (AP/CBS13) – The on-again, off-again spring weather in the Sierra is off again, at least for now.
Up to a foot (30 centimeters) of snow fell in the mountains above Lake Tahoe Tuesday night into Wednesday, with 12 inches (30 cm) at the Mount Rose ski resort on the edge of Reno and 8 inches (20 cm) at Northstar in Truckee, California.
Here's a look at Highway 50 over Echo Summit this morning after the overnight snow. There's a chance of more snow today and then the forecast looks clear the rest of the week, per @NWSSacramento and @NWSReno. pic.twitter.com/WfSHUwHqlf
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 14, 2021
About three-quarters of an inch (20 millimeters) of rain was recorded at South Lake Tahoe and about a half-inch (12 mm) in Carson City.
Another 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 cm) of rain and snow is forecast Wednesday in the Sierra, mostly south of U.S. Interstate 80.
Highs that reached in the upper 60s (20s Celsius) in Reno and much of western Nevada on Monday are forecast to remain in the 50s (12 C) through Wednesday with overnight lows near or below freezing into Thursday.
But the National Weather Service says highs in parts of northern Nevada should be pushing 80 degrees (27 C) by Sunday or Monday.
In Las Vegas, highs in the mid-70s (24 C) Wednesday are expected to climb to near 90 (32 C) by the end of the weekend.
