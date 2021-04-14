COMING BACK:See how the Sacramento region is emerging from the pandemic
By CBS13 Staff
Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The USA Track & Field Junior Olympic Championships will be coming back to Sacramento next summer, organizers say.

Visit Sacramento says its sports commission worked with the competition to bring the event back.

The event brings around 7,000 student athletes and their families to the region.

It was last hosted in Sacramento back in 2019 at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium. The 2022 meet is scheduled for July 25-31.

Officials say they are hopeful that the event is just one of many that will return post the COVID-19 pandemic.