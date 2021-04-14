SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The USA Track & Field Junior Olympic Championships will be coming back to Sacramento next summer, organizers say.
Visit Sacramento says its sports commission worked with the competition to bring the event back.READ MORE: 'Plus-Up' Stimulus Checks Going Out To Those Who Were Underpaid
The event brings around 7,000 student athletes and their families to the region.READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
It was last hosted in Sacramento back in 2019 at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium. The 2022 meet is scheduled for July 25-31.MORE NEWS: Painful Parallels Between Disappearances Of Kristin Smart And Christie Wilson
Officials say they are hopeful that the event is just one of many that will return post the COVID-19 pandemic.