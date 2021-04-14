Little Library In Lodi Pt. 2Come check out the little library at the Migrant Center on E. Harney Lane in Lodi!

Baby Born In Parking Garage Of UC Davis Medical CenterAn Auburn woman has quite the delivery story after she gave birth in a hospital parking garage. There have been plenty of parents-to-be who have pulled into the UC Davis Medical Center’s parking garage. One of them being Madison Fritter on St. Patrick’s Day.

CBS13 Investigates: Should Rapid Test Be Used To Test School Athletes?Delayed COVID tests from the state lab forced some schools to cancel their football games on Friday. Other teams decided to get rapid tests before the game and got to play. Now two of those teams are quarantined because when the state's result finally came in, a player with a negative rapid test got a positive result from the state. But was the rapid test wrong? Should schools rely on the state lab moving forward?

Police Chase Vehicle On Runway Of Sacramento Executive AirportThe driver reportedly crashed through a gate to get into the airport property. He then drove around and even ran into several parked planes before he was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The airport is considering adding 24-hour security.

California Collects The Most Taxes From Marijuana Than Any Other StateIn 2020, $2.5 billion in taxes from marijuana were collected. California accounted for half of that amount.

