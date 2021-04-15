COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three people are in custody for a deadly shooting that occurred in South Sacramento on Monday, authorities said.

Rodney Taylor, 24, and Dominick Bryant, 44, were arrested for the April 12 murder Jaylon Lepray Thomas-Green, 25, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Jamari Deshawn Rayford, 33, was arrested for charges related to the homicide.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Dewey Boulevard and Iowa Avenue around 2:12 p.m., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Someone called 9-1-1 and said a bullet came through the wall of their house, but that no one was hit. An additional caller from the same block requested medical help for a male victim who had been shot.

Thomas-Green was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No further information was released on the shooting.