SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three people are in custody for a deadly shooting that occurred in South Sacramento on Monday, authorities said.
Rodney Taylor, 24, and Dominick Bryant, 44, were arrested for the April 12 murder Jaylon Lepray Thomas-Green, 25, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Jamari Deshawn Rayford, 33, was arrested for charges related to the homicide.READ MORE: Sacramento Woman Who Went Missing In Miami Found Safe, Mother Says
The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Dewey Boulevard and Iowa Avenue around 2:12 p.m., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Someone called 9-1-1 and said a bullet came through the wall of their house, but that no one was hit. An additional caller from the same block requested medical help for a male victim who had been shot.READ MORE: Grant Program Seeks To Help Sacramento Businesses That Suffered Through Pandemic
Thomas-Green was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.MORE NEWS: Modesto Mother Of 2 Allegedly Kidnapped By Estranged Husband At Gunpoint, Taken To Mexico
No further information was released on the shooting.