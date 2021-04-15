TRACY (CBS13) — Officers have arrested a Tracy man in connection to a series of recent incidents where rocks have been thrown onto cars – including one where a California Highway Patrol vehicle was hit.
Investigators say, over the past several weeks, there have been several rock-throwing incidents reported in the area of Tracy Boulevard, north of Interstate 205.
In one incident, back on the early morning hours of April 9, a CHP patrol car was struck by a rock – causing a crash that left two officers with serious injuries.
It's unclear exactly how many other rock-throwing incidents have happened, but investigators have since been working to identify the suspect.
On April 10, CHP reported that one of their investigators was driving through the area when they too were struck by a rock thrown from a moving vehicle. The investigator was able to tail the suspect until marked patrol cars could track it down and pull the suspect over.
The suspect was eventually taken into custody without further incident. Several rocks were found in the suspect’s car – including a rock like the one that had been thrown at the investigator’s car, officers say.
Thursday, CHP identified the suspect as 32-year-old Kristopher Stephen Fernandes. He has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a slew of charges, including: eight counts of attempted murder, seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.
Investigators say Fernandes could be facing additional charges as well.