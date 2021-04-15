SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California has now opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to every adult and anyone over 16.
Starting Thursday, Californians 16 and older can officially sign up to get the shot.
Some counties and some organizations, like UC Davis Health, have already fully expanded eligibility. But statewide, the new rules will mean 19 million more people can now get vaccinated.
During a visit to Santa Rosa on Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated.
“[COVID-19] will not take the summer off. It didn’t take spring break off. It didn’t take the easter weekend off. It remains as deadly as it’s ever been,” Newsom said.
Ahead of Thursday’s expansion, numbers released by the state show nearly half of California has already gotten at least one shot of the either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
About 29 percent of California's population is considered fully vaccinated.
People looking for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment are urged to go to California Department of Public Health-run website https://myturn.ca.gov/ for information.