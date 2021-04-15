COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
Here are Cody’s dad jokes of the day!

4/14/21

Q: What’s the “saddest” pizza?

A: Pepper-lonely pizza

4/9/21

Q: What did the DJ say to the farmer?

A: Lettuce turnip the beets!

4/6/21

Q: Why shouldn’t you tell an Easter egg a joke?

A: It might crack up.

4/5/21

Q: What kind of animal is best at basketball?

A: A score-pion

4/2/21

Q: Why can’t baskeball players go on vacation?

A: They’re not allowed to travel.

3/31/21

Q: What do you call someone with an allergy to burned bread?

A: Black-toast intolerant

3/24/21

Q: What do you call a bear with no teeth?

A: A gummy bear

3/23/21

Yesterday a clown held the door open for me. I thought it was a nice jester.

3/16/21

Q: What kind of award does a dentist receive?

A: A little plaque

 

If you have a great dad joke, send it to us at goodday@kmaxtv.com.