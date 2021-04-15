SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento is about to go live. As of Thursday, businesses can now host live audiences, conventions, and sporting events, and a grant program aims to boost efforts to bring back business lost because of the pandemic.
Bo Yeong is ready for a little taste of what life was like pre-pandemic.
“We were closed for about a year,” she said.
Yeong manages Koja Kitchen in the 700 block of K Street. The restaurant is reopening and reinventing itself, upgrading its downstairs bar.
“We brought in a DJ and renovated the place including the floors and benches,” she said.
They did it with the help of a $500 micro-grant through the Downtown Sacramento Foundation.
Emilie Cameron works with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership and manages the program.
“We’re all as we’re reopening looking for opportunities to create a welcoming and vibrant city, and that’s really what reimagine is all about,” she said.
These so-called Reimagine Activation grants are designed to reinvigorate a downtown that's seen a downturn during the pandemic
“We have some small fitness studios, event producers, so they’ll do things like boot camp at the waterfront, or a live art performance, or even a temporary mural,” she said.
Currently, there is $15,000 available that was raised last year, but fundraising efforts are ongoing. Once you apply, money can be released in a week.
“The crux is they are activating their space and using it in a way that is compliant with the grant. But absolutely, we can turn it around real quick,” Cameron said.
The amount may seem small but can have a big impact. The grant is bringing in more business and bringing back employees.
“I think it starts with a little bit at a time, each restaurant doing more and more,” Cameron said.
Businesses can re-apply up to once a month as long as funds are available.
Yeong wants to get the word out on her block because success speaks volumes about the potential of businesses backing one another.
“I think we brainstorm and float ideas off of each other to get more people in,” she said.