STOCKTON (CBS13) – Jackie Perez sat in the observation area inside the Stockton Arena on Thursday after getting her first shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Perez says she was anxious all night after making her appointment, not knowing if she would be lucky enough to book a slot – but to her surprise, she was.

“Last night at exactly 12, I logged in and like immediately put in my appointment and got it thankfully,” she said.

Perez said she is grateful she’s no longer the last in her family to get the shot.

“My mom got it first because she is a teacher so she was like one of the first ones to get it and then my dad got it because he is older,” she said. “My sister got it because she is also a teacher, and then finally me.”

In Lodi, Gracie Razo was able to sign up and get her shot all in the same day.

“It’s been pretty easy. I signed up online this morning, set up my appointment the time and then I’m here,” she said Thursday.

Brisa Chavez, just 16 years old, said she’s doing her part by getting her first shot in Sacramento.

“Because it’s better for everyone,” Chavez said.

It was also a seamless process for her at McClellan Park. She’s hoping others her age are just as encouraged as she was.

“If you get the vaccine, it’s like helping one another,” Chavez said.