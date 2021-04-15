COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
YUBA-SUTTER (CBS13) – A motorcyclist and his passenger were killed after colliding with a vehicle in an intersection south of Yuba City, the California Highway Patrol said on Thursday.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Plumas Arboga Road and Forty Mile Road.

Samuel J. Hubbard, 60, of Plumas Lake, was traveling westbound on Forty Mile Road when he came to a stop at the Plumas Arboga intersection. According to the CHP, Hubbard said he looked both ways and did not see any oncoming vehicles.

Hubbard then decided to pull into the intersection and he immediately saw an oncoming Harley Davidson approaching northbound on Plumas Arboga. The CHP said the motorcyclist, 66, applied the brakes and tried to avoid Hubbard’s truck, but was unable to.

The motorcyclist and his passenger, 50, both of Sacramento, died at the scene. Hubbard was not injured.