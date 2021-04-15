SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California is allowing anyone 16 years of age and older to get vaccinated regardless of health conditions, and young people are lining up for their doses.

Elijah Domingo, a star safety and running back for the Inderkum Tigers who’s fast on the field, was first in line to get his vaccine.

“My family said ‘Oh there’s a vaccine, let’s go get it,” he said.

Domingo said he’s used to blockers protecting him, but now it’s his turn to protect others.

“I just want to be safe for people who don’t have the vaccine yet,” he said.

It’s been a difficult season for the Tigers.

“We’ve been using all these protocols we’re getting tested weekly,” said Inderkum football coach Terrence Leonard.

Leonard said the state opening up the vaccination gates to teens will make a big difference on and off the field.

“I want our players to have that sense of security that comes along with being vaccinated,” he said.

Whether it’s the gridiron or the classroom, young people are continuing to feel a greater sense of normalcy.

“Going back to school in person with less restrictions, that would be pretty awesome,” said Christine Maclaughlin, who already got her first shot in Sacramento. “I’m going to be really safe at school.”

The Tigers play their final game of the season on Friday and, despite canceled championships and a long year, they’re happy they can finish the season together.

“It’s a big deal,” said Leonard.

If you are under the age of 18 you do need a parent or guardian to consent before you’re able to get vaccinated.