ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A motorcyclist was killed after driving through red light in Elk Grove and getting struck by a truck, police say.
The incident happened a little before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Willard Parkway and Blossom Ridge Drive.READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In Series Of Tracy Rock-Throwing Incidents - Including One That Left 2 CHP Officers Seriously Hurt
Elk Grove police say the motorcyclist apparently drove onto Willard Parkway against a red light and then struck the right side of the truck. The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Now Open To All Californians 16 And Older
Officers say the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The truck driver didn’t show any signs of impairment, police say.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
Authorities have not released any details about the motorcyclist, including their name or age.