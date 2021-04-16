COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Vacaville News

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A bomb squad was called to a Vacaville Nugget Market Friday afternoon after an alleged shoplifter claimed he had a grenade.

Octavio Rodriguez, 23, of Fairfield, was booked into the Solano County Jail on charges including assault and criminal threats.

The scene was at the Nugget along the 100 block of Browns Valley Parkway.

Vacaville police said officers were first called after workers attempted to detain Rodriguez. Loss prevention employees engaged in a struggle with Rodriguez when they approached him and saw the grenade.

Officers arrived at the scene and safely detained Rodriguez before recovering the device. Law enforcement had to call Travis Air Force Base to examine the grenade, and it was determined it was inert and no longer posed a threat, Vacaville police said.

Part of the parking lot was blocked off while the device was inspected.