SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing Sacramento County girl considered at-risk.
Plz RT! Missing Person 4600 Block Jion Ct, wearing yellow & white shirt, black shorts. If seen, call 911. #SSDAIR pic.twitter.com/LoNIKLShFG
— Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) April 16, 2021
The sheriff’s office says 11-year-old Giesselle Bracamontes was last seen leaving her Jion Court home early Friday morning. She left her home barefoot and wearing a striped yellow tank top and black shorts.
Bracamontes is considered at-risk due to her age, the sheriff's office says.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5115.