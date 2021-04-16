COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Missing Persons, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing Sacramento County girl considered at-risk.

The sheriff’s office says 11-year-old Giesselle Bracamontes was last seen leaving her Jion Court home early Friday morning. She left her home barefoot and wearing a striped yellow tank top and black shorts.

Bracamontes is considered at-risk due to her age, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5115.