SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A good Samaritan was killed by an oncoming car after pulling over to assist a pedestrian that had just been hit by a separate vehicle near Rancho Cordova, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday night.
Both collisions happened in the area of Folsom Boulevard and Bradshaw Road.READ MORE: Low Water Levels In Folsom Lake Put Summer Boating Season At Risk
The CHP said the pedestrian was crossing Folsom Boulevard when they were hit by an oncoming car. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.READ MORE: Alleged Shoplifter Arrested After Bomb Scare At Vacaville Nugget Market
Two good Samaritans pulled over to provide help. While both were out of their vehicle, another car was driving through and struck both of them, the CHP said.
One of the two people died and the other was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.MORE NEWS: Protesters In Placerville Call For Noose To Remain In City's Logo
The driver of the car that hit the two people remained on the scene to cooperate with law enforcement.