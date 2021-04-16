SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento area man’s California Lottery Scratchers ticket paid off big time.
On Friday, lottery officials said that Darius Williams won the top prize of $5 million from the “$5,000,000 Platinum Payout Scratchers” ticket he brought from the North Natomas Safeway store.READ MORE: 'The Sky's The Limit For The U.S. Economy,' Says Economic Analyst
Williams was one of several recent lottery Scratchers winners across California.READ MORE: Search On For Suspects Who Broke Into Del Oro High’s Gym, Caused $31K In Damage
Lottery officials say they’ve record-breaking sales in recent weeks of Scratchers and other games. Last week, Scratchers even saw an all-time weekly high sales of $152 million.
Officials did not comment on exactly what was driving the spike in lottery sales. However, the spike is coinciding with the rollout of the third COVID-19 stimulus check.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Are You Eligible For A Plus-Up Payment?
Cash raised by California Lottery games provides supplemental funding to the state’s public schools.