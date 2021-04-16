PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Protesters gathered in Placerville on Friday calling for the preservation of the noose on the city’s logo.
Dozens of demonstrators stood on both sides of the street outside the El Dorado County Superior Court holding signs and chanting.
“It’s not about racism, it’s about history,” a flyer of the event read.
The city council on Tuesday voted unanimously to remove the controversial image from the city's logo.
The noose is one of the first things you see on the way into Placerville — signs and symbols of Hangtown.
Some residents found the noose in the logo uncomfortable, violent and said it gives the city a bad reputation. Others called for the City to leave it alone, calling it historic.
“We’re not responsible for what happened then but we can change history now for everyone. All lives matter,” one woman said.