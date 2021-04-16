COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There’s a good chance the valley sees its first 90-degree day of the season this weekend, forecasters say.

This past week has seen Northern California swing through a variety of seasons, especially for people living in the high country. While the valley stayed mostly dry, a system did bring temperatures down and also brought some snow to the Sierra.

On Thursday, some ski resorts reported 72-hour snowfall totals of up to a foot.

But, the National Weather Service says things are going to warm up significantly by Sunday.

Forecasters say valley highs will be pushing into the upper 80s into Saturday. Come Sunday, there’s a significant chance some cities see a 90-plus high. Sacramento has a 40 percent chance of 90-plus, according to NWS, while further south into the San Joaquin Valley that chance diminishes.

While the first 90-degree high doesn’t usually come, on average, until May, forecasters say 90s aren’t all that uncommon in April.

Forecasters are, however, pessimistic that any more rain will come through April. According to the NWS Climate Prediction Center’s projections, the precipitation outlook for the West Coast looks like it will be far below normal to near the end of April.

Further out, forecasters are predicting the development or persistence of drought from the High Plains to the Pacific Coast through July. Nearly all the US is predicted to be warmer than usual through at least the start of summer, NWS says.