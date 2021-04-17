SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento area man’s California Lottery Scratchers ticket paid off big time.
On Friday, lottery officials said that Darius Williams won the top prize of $5 million from the "$5,000,000 Platinum Payout Scratchers" ticket he brought from the North Natomas Safeway store.
Williams was one of several recent lottery Scratchers winners across California.
Lottery officials say they’ve record-breaking sales in recent weeks of Scratchers and other games. Last week, Scratchers even saw an all-time weekly high sales of $152 million.
Lottery officials say they've record-breaking sales in recent weeks of Scratchers and other games. Last week, Scratchers even saw an all-time weekly high sales of $152 million.

Officials did not comment on exactly what was driving the spike in lottery sales. However, the spike is coinciding with the rollout of the third COVID-19 stimulus check.
Cash raised by California Lottery games provides supplemental funding to the state’s public schools.