SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Protesters again gathered in downtown Sacramento on Saturday night speaking out against the killing of Daunte Wright and others by police.

At around 9:20, dozens of demonstrators were in the area of 15th and L streets near the California State Capitol.

The Sacramento Police Department said just after 9 p.m. that the event was promoted on social media and people were advised to utilize black bloc tactics, which means to wear black clothing and other items to conceal their identities.

***ADVISORY*** A group of approx. 50 demonstrators has gathered at the Capitol. On social media, demonstrators have promoted “Black Bloc tactics” including storing items at potential hotspots for tonight’s event. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 18, 2021

According to police and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, an abandoned duffle bag filled with rocks was located near a government building, but it was not clear if the bag was related to the protest.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop on Sunday. The city’s police chief said the officer, identified as Kim Potter, meant to use her Taser on Wright but accidentally shot him.

At around 9:40 p.m.. the crowd was seen passing by Lowbrau in midtown. Sacramento police declared the event an unlawful assembly after instances of vandalism occurred.

The sound of glass breaking could be heard as the crowd reached 20th Street and police said demonstrators threw rocks at officers.

Some incidents of vandalism have been observed. Individuals from the group have thrown rocks at officers as they march. Unlawful assembly announcements are being made to the group. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 18, 2021

This story will be updated as the event continues.