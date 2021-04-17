SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There’s a good chance the valley sees its first 90-degree day of the season this Sunday, forecasters say.

This past week has seen Northern California swing through a variety of seasons, especially for people living in the high country. While the valley stayed mostly dry, a system did bring temperatures down and also brought some snow to the Sierra.

Warm weather may be on the way, but take a look at some of these Sierra snow storm totals! These are ski resort reports and include snowfall over the past 72 hours. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/0Z1s7N4YxM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 16, 2021

On Thursday, some ski resorts reported 72-hour snowfall totals of up to a foot.

But, the National Weather Service says things are going to warm up significantly by Sunday.

Forecasters say valley highs will be pushing into the upper 80s into Saturday. Come Sunday, there’s a significant chance some cities see a 90-plus high. Sacramento has a 40 percent chance of 90-plus, according to NWS, while further south into the San Joaquin Valley that chance diminishes.

Are you ready for a big warmup? Valley highs will be pushing into the upper 80s to possibly lower 90s this weekend. On average our first 90°+ high of the season doesn't come until May but 90s aren't uncommon for April. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nLq32lVTDl

— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 15, 2021

Some forecasted high temperatures for Sunday (April 18) are 89 degrees at Sacramento Executive Airport and 90 in Downtown Sacramento. Record highs for the day in those areas are 89 degrees at the airport and 91 in downtown.

While the first 90-degree high doesn’t usually come, on average, until May, forecasters say 90s aren’t all that uncommon in April.

Forecasters are, however, pessimistic that any more rain will come through April. According to the NWS Climate Prediction Center’s projections, the precipitation outlook for the West Coast looks like it will be far below normal to near the end of April.

Development or persistence of #drought is forecast across most areas from the High Plains westward to the Pacific Coast through the end of July. Improving conditions are anticipated for parts of the Great Lakes, Northeast, Mississippi Valley, and Florida. https://t.co/Tp4IHSv4Of pic.twitter.com/EDmTHIAokS — NWS Climate Prediction Center (@NWSCPC) April 15, 2021

Further out, forecasters are predicting the development or persistence of drought from the High Plains to the Pacific Coast through July. Nearly all the US is predicted to be warmer than usual through at least the start of summer, NWS says.