COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMCalifornia Bountiful
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:shooting, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest for a deadly Friday night shooting.

According to the Stockton Police Department, reports of a person down came just before 9 p.m. from the 2000 block of South Hunter Street, just north of McKinley Park.

READ MORE: Sacramento May See Record-Highs As First 90-Degree Day Of Season For NorCal Possible Sunday

A man was located at the scene with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead, police said. His identity was not yet released, but he was described as a man in his 30s.

READ MORE: 57 Arrested In San Joaquin County Child Sex Predator Operation

Information regarding a suspect or motive was not available.

Stockton police ask that anyone with information that could help the investigation contact the department.

MORE NEWS: Ring Videos Show Creepy Encounters By Man At Home of Sacramento Mother And Her Children

 