STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest for a deadly Friday night shooting.
According to the Stockton Police Department, reports of a person down came just before 9 p.m. from the 2000 block of South Hunter Street, just north of McKinley Park.
A man was located at the scene with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead, police said. His identity was not yet released, but he was described as a man in his 30s.
Information regarding a suspect or motive was not available.
Stockton police ask that anyone with information that could help the investigation contact the department.