SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – The tail end of a family fishing trip turned hectic for Tanner Hays and his family, who were on their way home when they saw a blinking car light in a field and stopped to help.

“So this is where they first went off the road and they kept rolling pretty far into the field,” Hays said.

“My dad and my stepmom, they first saw it. They instantly called for my girlfriend’s mom, she’s a nurse, and her aunt was there she’s a nurse. And they just said call 911.”

California Highway Patrol said that an 18-year-old died and three others suffered major injuries in a rollover crash that happened on Tremont Road in rural Solano County. The driver and one of the passengers weren’t wearing seatbelts at the time.

Davis Joint Unified School District sent a letter to parents and guardians saying the 18-year-old and two of the other victims were Davis High School students.

Hays said he and his family told those who were in the car to stay calm, not to move and that help was on the way.

He walked CBS13 through the field of their experience on Saturday night.

“This is where the car was and the two people were in the car still. And they told us it was four so we came this way at the path,” Hays said, pointing at the crash site. “And this is where we found one of them and this where they started doing CPR. If you look over there, that’s where I found Sophia later on.”

Hays was speaking of one of the victims involved in the crash.

He told CBS13 he doesn’t know what would’ve happened on this rural road if they didn’t turn around to stop.

“I mean there was no other cars out here and it would’ve been a while if they got help from anyone else,” Hays said.

The highway patrol says that alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash.

Debris still littered the wheat field when Hays showed us the aftermath. There’s a somber reminder from those who helped these teens.

“Please don’t drink and drive and always wear your seat belt,” Hays said. “I pray for the families that are out there going through this.”

The Davis Joint Unified School District did send out a notice to parents and guardians today saying that they’ll be able to provide counselors and other staff for those grieving during this time.