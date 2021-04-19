MODESTO (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol says they caught three people racing each other along Highway 99 over the weekend.
In a Facebook post Sunday morning, CHP showed a picture of three cars being towed away.READ MORE: Alex Smith, Former 49ers Top Draft Pick, Retires After Comeback From Gruesome Leg Injury
The drivers of the cars had allegedly been racing each other along the highway.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Will You Be Receiving A Plus-Up Payment?
No other details about the alleged street race – including exactly where it took place on Highway 99 – have been released, but CHP says the incident resulted in the drivers being pulled over and arrested.
All three cars have also been impounded.MORE NEWS: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
Law enforcement officers have been dealing with an uptick in street racing and “sideshow” activity in recent months.