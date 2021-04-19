COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Modesto News, Sideshows

MODESTO (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol says they caught three people racing each other along Highway 99 over the weekend.

In a Facebook post Sunday morning, CHP showed a picture of three cars being towed away.

The drivers of the cars had allegedly been racing each other along the highway.

No other details about the alleged street race – including exactly where it took place on Highway 99 – have been released, but CHP says the incident resulted in the drivers being pulled over and arrested.

All three cars have also been impounded.

Law enforcement officers have been dealing with an uptick in street racing and “sideshow” activity in recent months.