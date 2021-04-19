SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento mother of four was remembered Monday night for her sacrifice.

A family spokesperson said 40-year-old Amalya Sukiayan was hit and killed by a driver near Rancho Cordova last Friday after she stopped to help a pedestrian struck by a car moments earlier.

Sukiayan’s family and close friends gathered at the scene of the crash near Folsom Boulevard and Bradshaw Road to hold a vigil Monday night.

Family friend Lena Kirakosyan said Sukiayan was with her husband the night she died. Kirakosyan said they had been driving hours to get home from L.A., and just moments before reaching their house, they came across an accident scene. They stopped to help a pedestrian who had been hit near Folsom Boulevard.

“She would put everything that has to do with her aside and help everybody that she can get to,” Kirakosyan said.

Kirakosyan said Sukiayan was making sure the person hit, and another Good Samaritan who had stopped, were safe until an ambulance came. Sukiayan was pulled over on the side of the road and had no time to react to an oncoming car.

“A car came speeding and crashed into her. It was on the spot, no chance,” Kirakosyan said.

Losing her this way is so painful for the family. The other good samaritan was also hit but is ok. The pedestrian survived too.

Sukiayan came to the U.S. from Armenia with her family a decade ago. Now her four children — the youngest just five years old — will carry on without her.

“We don’t have the words to explain how life is going to move on without her for her family,” Kirakosyan said.

CHP said the driver who hit Sukiayan is cooperating with the investigation and did not flee the scene.

If you would like to help the Sukiayan family, they’ve started a Go Fund Me account.