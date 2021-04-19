EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers in El Dorado County have been busy following up on intelligence operations against various gangs and “security threat” groups.
Exactly where the operation took place was not disclosed, but deputies say they found the subject in possession of several firearms – including an illegal short-barreled shotgun. The guns were seized and the felon was arrested – and another person who was at the same home was also taken into custody for an outstanding felony warrant.
The El Dorado Gang Enforcement unit says they are continuing intelligence operations.