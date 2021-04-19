SONORA (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers are unsure if it’s an alpaca or llama, but they do know it was on the run in Tuolumne County.
On Monday, officers from California Highway Patrol's Sonora division had to try and chase down a creature that decided to go on a run down Highway 49.
Officers say a neighbor who had some experience with these kinds of animals was able to get it to go into a fenced area off the highway to prevent it from getting hit by a car.
Exactly where it escaped from is not clear, but authorities are now trying to find its owner.
Anyone who recognizes the animal is urged to call Tuolumne County Animal Control at (209) 694-2730.