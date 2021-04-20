SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento man stopped for gas but left with a black eye.

He says he was attacked outside a Sacramento gas station by the store clerk.

The incident was caught on surveillance camera and shows the employee running out of the store and confronting the customer. Some say it was over a misunderstanding caused by a language barrier.

Store video shows the customer, Felipe Jimenz, 59, growing frustrated trying to communicate he wants to get gas.

The clerk, Dwann Chester, 29, tells him he can’t understand his request.

Eventually Jimenz walked out of the store, flipping the clerk “the bird.”

Chester then ran after him and aggressively approached him outside. Jimenz is seen throwing a punch, as Chester repeatedly strikes back, eventually knocking his customer to the ground.

A security guard nearby and a customer broke up the fight.

The Jimenz family sent CBS13 pictures showing the bruises and blood covering his face and body after the fight. His daughter tells CBS13 her dad should feel safe going to get gas. She’s upset, seeing this happen in the community he has lived in for over 40 years.

“I just want to apologize to him,” said Chester speaking with CBS13 outside the store.

He says he regrets how he acted in the heat of the moment.

“I didn’t want my anger to take me to take it that far. It wasn’t called for,” said Chester.

Sacramento police say both men were cited for misdemeanor battery and released with a court date.

Police say that based on their investigation, which includes surveillance video, there was probable cause to charge both​ subjects.

The police investigation also included interviewing several witnesses and the security guard who says he saw the entire altercation.