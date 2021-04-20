FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A Fairfield teenager who was shot earlier this month has died.
A family member of 17-year-old Daniel Hughes told CBS13 about the news of Daniel’s passing on Monday.READ MORE: Jury Reaches Verdict In Derek Chauvin Case; To Be Read Imminently
At a public gathering in support of Daniel and his family earlier this month, his father, Dejon, expressed his grief at the shooting: “No words can explain the pain that I feel right now that was my only son and he was a good young man, talented in many ways.”
Dejon says his son was a star multi-sport athlete at Vanden high school, had over a 3.0 GPA, and was offered scholarships to play D1 football in college.READ MORE: 2 Hurt In Possible Hate-Related Shooting In Shasta County; Sacramento Man Arrested
The suspect – identified as 18-year-old James Williams – turned himself in, police said.
Fairfield police say they are now investigating the incident as a homicide and are working with the district attorney’s office on updating the suspect’s charges.MORE NEWS: School Bus Rolls Over On I-5 Near Stockton; No Children Were Inside