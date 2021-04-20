COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A Fairfield teenager who was shot earlier this month has died.

A family member of 17-year-old Daniel Hughes told CBS13 about the news of Daniel’s passing on Monday.

At a public gathering in support of Daniel and his family earlier this month, his father, Dejon, expressed his grief at the shooting: “No words can explain the pain that I feel right now that was my only son and he was a good young man, talented in many ways.”

Dejon says his son was a star multi-sport athlete at Vanden high school, had over a 3.0 GPA, and was offered scholarships to play D1 football in college.

The suspect – identified as 18-year-old James Williams – turned himself in, police said.

Fairfield police say they are now investigating the incident as a homicide and are working with the district attorney’s office on updating the suspect’s charges.

