YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A Sutter County man is under arrest on suspicion of violently beating and stabbing his ex-girlfriend.
The sheriff's office says, on Saturday, deputies were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked in an orchard behind Greenwich Circle. Deputies soon found two people in the car, 25-year-old Luis Amado Sosa and a woman covered in blood.
Investigators believe Sosa and the woman broke up the night before. Sosa is then suspected of taking the woman and assaulting her.
Sosa is suspected of driving the woman to several locations, allegedly beating and stabbing her in each area, before they ended up in the orchard.
Deputies have arrested Sosa and the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for major injuries.
Sosa is now facing charges of attempted homicide, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and felony domestic violence. He is being held on $500,000 bail.