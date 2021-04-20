STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities say a school bus that rolled over on Interstate 5 near Stockton on Tuesday morning had no children inside it at the time.
The crash happened just after 9 a.m. along the northbound side of I-5 near Eight Mile Road.
Exactly what led up to the bus crashing is unclear, but the vehicle ended up flipping over the guardrail and into the center divide. It eventually came to a rest on its side.
Officers say no children were on board the bus – which is from the Lincoln Unified School District – at the time of the crash, but the driver did suffer minor injuries.
Officers say no children were on board the bus – which is from the Lincoln Unified School District – at the time of the crash, but the driver did suffer minor injuries.

The bus has since been uprighted and moved, allowing I-5 to be reopened.
Caltrans crews will remain at the scene through the morning to fix the guardrail that was damaged.