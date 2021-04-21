COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:catalytic converter thefts, Ceres News

CERES (CBS13) – Three people were arrested after being found in possession of more than a dozen catalytic converters early Wednesday, the Ceres Police Department said.

Ceres police said a call came in at around 5 a.m. regarding a possible catalytic converter theft in progress along Walter Drive.

When officers arrived, the suspects had already left but were seen getting into a gold Honda Civic, investigators said. The suspects were located a short while later and taken into custody.

Inside the suspects’ vehicle, 13 stolen catalytic converters were found along with tools that are used in these types of thefts, police said.

Any potential victims in the area or anyone with further info on the investigation is asked to contact the Ceres Police Department.