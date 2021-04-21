CERES (CBS13) – Three people were arrested after being found in possession of more than a dozen catalytic converters early Wednesday, the Ceres Police Department said.
Ceres police said a call came in at around 5 a.m. regarding a possible catalytic converter theft in progress along Walter Drive.READ MORE: Bail Reduced For Ruben Flores, Father Of Suspect In Kristin Smart's Murder And Disappearance
When officers arrived, the suspects had already left but were seen getting into a gold Honda Civic, investigators said. The suspects were located a short while later and taken into custody.READ MORE: Family, Loyal Customers Remember Legacy Of Beloved Vacaville Barber
Inside the suspects’ vehicle, 13 stolen catalytic converters were found along with tools that are used in these types of thefts, police said.MORE NEWS: City Of Sacramento Reveals Plans For Potential Homeless Housing Sites
Any potential victims in the area or anyone with further info on the investigation is asked to contact the Ceres Police Department.