SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The City of Sacramento revealed plans to help solve the homeless crisis, identifying various locations around town that could house over 1,300 people.

The growing homeless crisis is a concern Patty Wait sees every day in Sacramento.

Wait said she visits several different neighborhoods through Mercy Pedalers providing food and necessities to people in need.

She said the city council’s plans are a step in the right direction.

“In this situation, it actually gives them some protection,” she said.

A former Rite Aid near 21st and S streets is being reviewed by City staff as a potential site to house the homeless, along with the YMCA, former Winter Sanctuary Sites and other locations within district 4, which has downtown, midtown and the Land Park areas in its vicinity.

In addition, the City has identified spots for tiny home communities. The locations include Caltrans parcels under Business 80, Miller Park and a vacant lot south of El Camino Avenue

Not everyone is on board with the potential plan to house the homeless near their homes, but Sheryl McLamb says there is a growing need and recent construction is now pushing the homeless to new areas where she lives.

“I’m afraid to even walk there during the day,” she said.

McLamb says the City’s plan to address the crisis could really help.

“I mean they are going to be here whether they have a safe place to sleep or not so we might as well make sure they have a safe place,” McLamb said.